Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CCL. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.68.

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock opened at $23.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Carnival Co. & has a fifty-two week low of $13.78 and a fifty-two week high of $28.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.02. The company has a market cap of $27.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.50.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 21st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.11. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 24.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCL. Causeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the first quarter worth about $518,816,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter worth approximately $432,718,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 186.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,898,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,681,000 after buying an additional 6,444,444 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,850,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,423,000 after buying an additional 5,761,489 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,095,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,022,000 after buying an additional 4,458,329 shares during the period. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

