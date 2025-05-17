Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Ark Restaurants Price Performance

Shares of Ark Restaurants stock opened at $11.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.95 million, a PE ratio of -20.57 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.15. Ark Restaurants has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $17.76.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $39.73 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ark Restaurants

Ark Restaurants Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ark Restaurants by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 20,709 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ark Restaurants by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 20,661 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ark Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates restaurants in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.

