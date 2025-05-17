Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Ark Restaurants Price Performance
Shares of Ark Restaurants stock opened at $11.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.95 million, a PE ratio of -20.57 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.15. Ark Restaurants has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $17.76.
Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $39.73 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ark Restaurants
Ark Restaurants Company Profile
Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates restaurants in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.
