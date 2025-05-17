SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SemiLEDs Trading Down 1.4%

LEDS stock opened at $2.78 on Wednesday. SemiLEDs has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $3.00. The firm has a market cap of $22.80 million, a P/E ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.18 and its 200-day moving average is $1.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Get SemiLEDs alerts:

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative return on equity of 81.97% and a negative net margin of 41.41%. The company had revenue of $10.87 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SemiLEDs

SemiLEDs Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SemiLEDs stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of SemiLEDs Co. ( NASDAQ:LEDS Free Report ) by 212.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,016 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.55% of SemiLEDs worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 76.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packs and sells its LED chips.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SemiLEDs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SemiLEDs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.