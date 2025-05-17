New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

NJR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of New Jersey Resources from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of New Jersey Resources from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. New Street Research set a $51.00 target price on shares of New Jersey Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of New Jersey Resources from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.83.

New Jersey Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NJR stock opened at $46.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.89. New Jersey Resources has a one year low of $41.58 and a one year high of $51.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.66.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $913.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.00 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that New Jersey Resources will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

New Jersey Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is 43.69%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Roberto Bel sold 1,173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $58,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,450. This trade represents a 4.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

