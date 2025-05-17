ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Barrington Research decreased their price target on ACCO Brands from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

ACCO Brands Trading Down 0.8%

NYSE:ACCO opened at $3.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.90. The company has a market capitalization of $348.68 million, a PE ratio of -3.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. ACCO Brands has a 52-week low of $3.41 and a 52-week high of $6.44.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $317.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.75 million. ACCO Brands had a positive return on equity of 14.96% and a negative net margin of 6.10%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ACCO Brands will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

ACCO Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.75%. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is -26.55%.

Institutional Trading of ACCO Brands

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACCO. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ACCO Brands during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ACCO Brands in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 25.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 15,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of ACCO Brands in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. 84.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

