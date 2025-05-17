Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Patterson Companies Stock Performance

PDCO opened at $31.33 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Patterson Companies has a one year low of $19.45 and a one year high of $31.79.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curat Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 501.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 779.7% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.