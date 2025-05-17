Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Board of Directors Declares Share Repurchase Plan

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 14th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Penske Automotive Group Stock Performance

Penske Automotive Group stock opened at $166.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $152.47 and its 200-day moving average is $158.64. The company has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Penske Automotive Group has a 12 month low of $134.05 and a 12 month high of $180.12.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 3.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 27th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.37%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PAG shares. Citigroup started coverage on Penske Automotive Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research report on Monday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.00.

Insider Activity at Penske Automotive Group

In related news, Director John Barr sold 1,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.45, for a total transaction of $237,683.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

