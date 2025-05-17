Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Board of Directors Declares Share Repurchase Plan

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 14th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
Penske Automotive Group Stock Performance
Penske Automotive Group stock opened at $166.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $152.47 and its 200-day moving average is $158.64. The company has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Penske Automotive Group has a 12 month low of $134.05 and a 12 month high of $180.12.
Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 3.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current year.
Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PAG shares. Citigroup started coverage on Penske Automotive Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research report on Monday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.00.
Insider Activity at Penske Automotive Group
In related news, Director John Barr sold 1,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.45, for a total transaction of $237,683.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 51.70% of the company’s stock.
Penske Automotive Group Company Profile
Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.
