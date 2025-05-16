Virtual Reality Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – May 13th

Meta Platforms, GameStop, and Unity Software are the three Virtual Reality stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Virtual reality stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop and market virtual reality hardware, software, and related immersive experiences. By buying these stocks, investors gain exposure to the growth potential of the VR industry—including headset manufacturers, platform providers and content creators. Their performance typically hinges on technological advances, consumer adoption rates and overall market demand for immersive digital experiences. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Virtual Reality stocks within the last several days.

Meta Platforms (META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

META traded up $16.11 on Tuesday, hitting $655.54. The company had a trading volume of 12,911,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,491,020. Meta Platforms has a 12-month low of $442.65 and a 12-month high of $740.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $568.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $605.22.

GameStop (GME)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

GameStop stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.33. 7,501,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,921,321. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.75. GameStop has a 52-week low of $17.70 and a 52-week high of $64.83. The company has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.40 and a beta of -0.76.

Unity Software (U)

Unity Software Inc. operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Shares of U traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.00. 6,147,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,949,641. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.02. Unity Software has a 52-week low of $13.90 and a 52-week high of $30.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

