The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Security National Bank of SO Dak

Security National Bank of SO Dak lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,395 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.6% of Security National Bank of SO Dak’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Security National Bank of SO Dak’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 220.0% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on HD. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $445.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Home Depot from $431.00 to $424.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Home Depot from $391.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. KGI Securities upgraded Home Depot to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $430.32.

Home Depot Trading Up 1.7%

HD opened at $379.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $357.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $388.12. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $323.77 and a 1-year high of $439.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $39.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.15 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a dividend of $2.30 per share. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 61.66%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

