Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Has $6.22 Million Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 169.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,837 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $6,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,762,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,901,000 after purchasing an additional 6,306,380 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 118.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,608,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,175,000 after buying an additional 3,581,436 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 236.7% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 4,878,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,381,000 after buying an additional 3,429,353 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 379.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,022,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,578,000 after buying an additional 3,182,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 17,613,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422,483 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL opened at $71.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.65. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.97 and a fifty-two week high of $73.38. The company has a market capitalization of $41.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 67.06%.

Insider Transactions at Xcel Energy

In other Xcel Energy news, Director Devin W. Stockfish acquired 2,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.93 per share, for a total transaction of $149,578.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,272.51. This trade represents a 259.26% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $78.00 price objective on Xcel Energy and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $79.00 price objective on Xcel Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

