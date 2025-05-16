Security National Bank of SO Dak Buys 73 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Security National Bank of SO Dak lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,726 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 2.5% of Security National Bank of SO Dak’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Security National Bank of SO Dak’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,249,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,297,426,000 after acquiring an additional 196,864 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,430,120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,905,812,000 after purchasing an additional 104,343 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,857,385 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,075,540,000 after buying an additional 197,442 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $3,149,754,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,910,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,034,107,000 after acquiring an additional 455,004 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of TMO opened at $404.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $455.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $511.36. The company has a market cap of $152.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.82. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $390.50 and a one year high of $627.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.23 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 14.78%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.11 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 10.09%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.67, for a total transaction of $5,166,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,506,950.58. This trade represents a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.93, for a total value of $128,979.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,960,188.31. This represents a 1.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,075 shares of company stock worth $7,305,942. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $667.00 price objective (up previously from $650.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $610.00 price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $647.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $651.00 to $637.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $475.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $607.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.