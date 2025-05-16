Shellback Capital LP Reduces Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Shellback Capital LP lowered its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. Shellback Capital LP’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $6,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,381 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,172 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,606 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD now owns 670 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $90.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.43. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.84 and a 52-week high of $92.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.33. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 62.60%. The business had revenue of $11.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $206,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,662,150. The trade was a 11.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 23,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $1,644,599.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 114,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,027,715.07. The trade was a 17.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,788 shares of company stock valued at $9,028,690 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UBER. Bank of America lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, May 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.69.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

