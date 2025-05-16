Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $21 Million Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,345 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $21,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 105.5% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,623 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,574 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 577.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 696,596 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $85,389,000 after buying an additional 593,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Up 0.2%

EOG stock opened at $115.79 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.52 and a twelve month high of $138.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $63.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.02 and a 200 day moving average of $124.31.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The energy exploration company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.77% and a net margin of 29.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.82 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 17th will be paid a $0.975 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 17th. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank upgraded EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, April 11th. StockNews.com lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $149.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on EOG Resources from $161.00 to $156.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.63.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,037 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total transaction of $515,767.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,098,240.32. The trade was a 7.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

