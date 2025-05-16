Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Purchases 13,841 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC grew its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 585.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,207 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,841 shares during the quarter. EOG Resources comprises about 0.6% of Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EOG. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 45,919,327 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,628,497,000 after buying an additional 2,270,013 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,192,314 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,230,014,000 after purchasing an additional 781,282 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,549,802 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,541,282,000 after purchasing an additional 234,067 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,719,012 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $701,036,000 after purchasing an additional 159,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,686,003 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $696,990,000 after purchasing an additional 365,115 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,037 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total value of $515,767.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 47,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,098,240.32. This trade represents a 7.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, April 21st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Scotiabank raised EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.63.

EOG Resources Price Performance

EOG opened at $115.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.52 and a twelve month high of $138.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.31. The firm has a market cap of $63.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.78.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The energy exploration company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.77% and a net margin of 29.18%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 17th will be given a $0.975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 17th. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.18%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

