SGL Investment Advisors Inc. Has $282,000 Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

SGL Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,508 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. SGL Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,287,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 59,535 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 19,822 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $7,990,000. Point72 Europe London LLP lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP now owns 281,400 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,659,000 after purchasing an additional 68,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $10,696,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on CSCO. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. BNP Paribas upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.53.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 4.8%

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $64.26 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.50 and a 1 year high of $66.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.69 and a 200 day moving average of $59.60. The stock has a market cap of $255.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.89.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The firm had revenue of $14.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 71.62%.

Cisco Systems declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the network equipment provider to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $46,474.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,155 shares in the company, valued at $2,693,013.45. This represents a 1.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 2,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total transaction of $125,345.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,604,868.80. This trade represents a 1.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,635 shares of company stock valued at $931,901. 0.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

