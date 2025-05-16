SGL Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 236 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

SGL Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,084 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the quarter. SGL Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Trek Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 479.9% in the fourth quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 36,320 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,044,000 after buying an additional 30,057 shares during the period. Greystone Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 85,187 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,486,000 after purchasing an additional 9,967 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Avanza Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $15,125,000. Finally, Swedbank AB grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 3,361,792 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $374,336,000 after acquiring an additional 422,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,190,748.04. The trade was a 2.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS opened at $112.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $80.10 and a fifty-two week high of $118.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.54. The company has a market capitalization of $201.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.49.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.24. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $23.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on DIS. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Walt Disney from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.54.

View Our Latest Research Report on Walt Disney

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.