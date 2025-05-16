S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Holdings Lifted by Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 172.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,950 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $11,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 37,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,799,000 after buying an additional 6,051 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,040,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 110.8% in the 4th quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,066,000 after acquiring an additional 12,547 shares in the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners LLP raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. James Hambro & Partners LLP now owns 217,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 11,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,727,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $629.00 to $603.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on S&P Global from $555.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $616.00 to $589.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $618.00 to $565.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on S&P Global from $607.00 to $627.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $592.71.

S&P Global Stock Up 1.5%

SPGI opened at $519.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $487.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $502.18. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $419.49 and a one year high of $545.39.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.01 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 28th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 30.16%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Sally Moore sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.43, for a total transaction of $255,215.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,619,016.33. The trade was a 8.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.