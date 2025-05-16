Point72 Europe London LLP Purchases Shares of 1,045 Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $834,000. CSM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. CSM Advisors LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total value of $818,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,778,521.60. This represents a 14.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Leerink Partners set a $950.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,011.37.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $732.40 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $677.09 and a 52 week high of $972.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $694.12 billion, a PE ratio of 62.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $799.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $807.15.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($1.30). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.24% and a net margin of 23.51%. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.82%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

