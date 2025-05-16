Shell Asset Management Co. Has $5.14 Million Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 49.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,799 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $5,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of ALL stock opened at $205.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.49. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $156.66 and a 52 week high of $212.91.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.98 by ($0.45). Allstate had a return on equity of 28.20% and a net margin of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.13 EPS. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Allstate’s payout ratio is 27.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $183.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Allstate in a research report on Monday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.20.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

