Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 1,624 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,624 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $9,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 16,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Osprey Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Osprey Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TAGStone Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Up 2.4%

NASDAQ PEP opened at $131.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $141.78 and its 200 day moving average is $149.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.87 and a 12 month high of $183.41. The stock has a market cap of $180.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.47.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.01). PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.87% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $1.4225 dividend. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 83.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on PEP. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 price objective on PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.69.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

