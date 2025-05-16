Shell Asset Management Co. Has $4.16 Million Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 934 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Avalon Trust Co grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $222.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $179.36 and a one year high of $242.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.56. The company has a market cap of $142.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.07.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.30. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 35.78%. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HON shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $211.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.23.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Further Reading

