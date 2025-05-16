Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Bought by Snowden Capital Advisors LLC

Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,229 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 362 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for about 1.1% of Snowden Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $36,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of META. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 11,830 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,927,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Fjell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,836,000. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sharper & Granite LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $775.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $846.00 to $918.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $705.00 to $640.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $696.45.

NASDAQ META opened at $643.88 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $442.65 and a twelve month high of $740.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $570.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $606.39.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $42.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.45 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 37.91% and a return on equity of 38.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.71 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.67, for a total value of $3,466,769.02. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,422,186.45. The trade was a 18.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.07, for a total transaction of $677,920.47. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,341,737.09. This trade represents a 2.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,171 shares of company stock worth $55,161,016 in the last 90 days. 13.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

