CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,643,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,419 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.54% of CBRE Group worth $215,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 183.7% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 610.9% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 190.4% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CBRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on CBRE Group from $146.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on CBRE Group from $163.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Raymond James lowered CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on CBRE Group from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.22.

Insider Transactions at CBRE Group

In related news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $251,380.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,491,941.67. This trade represents a 1.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chad J. Doellinger sold 494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.05, for a total value of $62,268.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,945 shares in the company, valued at $3,522,467.25. This trade represents a 1.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,424 shares of company stock valued at $431,064 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $130.22 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.82 billion, a PE ratio of 41.47 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.13. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.24 and a 12 month high of $147.75.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Stories

