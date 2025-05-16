Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Insider Michael Alexander Smith Sells 4,407 Shares of Stock

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) insider Michael Alexander Smith sold 4,407 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.81, for a total transaction of $298,838.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,252,285.43. The trade was a 4.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael Alexander Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 14th, Michael Alexander Smith sold 409 shares of Insmed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.61, for a total value of $26,834.49.

Insmed Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INSM opened at $67.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.68 and its 200-day moving average is $73.12. The firm has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 0.84. Insmed Incorporated has a 1-year low of $21.92 and a 1-year high of $84.91. The company has a current ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.36) by ($0.06). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 4,773.73% and a negative net margin of 251.24%. The firm had revenue of $92.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.06) EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Insmed Incorporated will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on INSM shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on Insmed from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Insmed from $97.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Insmed from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Insmed from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Insmed presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.63.

Institutional Trading of Insmed

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INSM. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Insmed by 164.9% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Insmed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Insmed by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Insmed in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in Insmed by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Featured Articles

