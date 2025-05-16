Raiffeisen Bank International AG Takes Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,132,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 2,106 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Rip Road Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Align Technology in the 4th quarter worth $1,084,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Align Technology in the 4th quarter worth $6,339,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Align Technology by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 40,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Align Technology by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,618 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $186.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $169.37 and its 200-day moving average is $199.06. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.74 and a 52-week high of $283.00. The company has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.28, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.68.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.13. Align Technology had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $979.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

Align Technology announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 6th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical equipment provider to repurchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.25.

Align Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

