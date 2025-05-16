Gold Stocks To Watch Now – May 13th

Robinhood Markets, Newmont, Coca-Cola, Kraft Heinz, Cadence Design Systems, Freeport-McMoRan, and Vale are the seven Gold stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Gold stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that explore for, mine, refine or sell gold. Their market performance typically moves in tandem with the price of bullion, offering investors leveraged exposure to gold’s price swings. Because they also carry company-specific risks—like operational costs, reserve levels and regulatory factors—gold stocks can serve as both a diversifier and a higher-risk complement to holding physical gold. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Gold stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Shares of Robinhood Markets stock traded up $5.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.90. 36,934,998 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,204,321. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.82. Robinhood Markets has a 12-month low of $13.98 and a 12-month high of $66.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.06, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.15.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HOOD

Newmont (NEM)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

NEM stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.93. 8,765,416 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,943,763. The company has a market capitalization of $55.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.89. Newmont has a 52-week low of $36.86 and a 52-week high of $58.72.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NEM

Coca-Cola (KO)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Shares of KO traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $68.96. 5,829,463 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,502,948. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.65. The stock has a market cap of $296.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.47. Coca-Cola has a 12 month low of $60.62 and a 12 month high of $74.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KO

Kraft Heinz (KHC)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

NASDAQ:KHC traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.61. The stock had a trading volume of 9,192,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,167,729. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.30. Kraft Heinz has a one year low of $27.25 and a one year high of $36.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KHC

Cadence Design Systems (CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Cadence Design Systems stock traded up $6.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $318.31. The company had a trading volume of 707,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,166,619. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Cadence Design Systems has a 12-month low of $221.56 and a 12-month high of $328.99. The firm has a market cap of $86.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $265.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.37.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CDNS

Freeport-McMoRan (FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Shares of FCX traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.85. 4,506,874 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,652,187. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1 year low of $27.66 and a 1 year high of $55.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.89, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.06.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FCX

Vale (VALE)

Vale S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

VALE stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.86. The stock had a trading volume of 18,084,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,577,752. The firm has a market cap of $44.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.51. Vale has a 52-week low of $8.06 and a 52-week high of $13.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VALE

Recommended Stories