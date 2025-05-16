Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $8.20 Million Stock Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 39.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,206 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,433 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $8,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 239.3% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC opened at $79.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.44 and a 200-day moving average of $78.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.01 and a fifty-two week high of $89.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 12.93%. SS&C Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SSNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson lowered their target price on SS&C Technologies from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on SS&C Technologies from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jason Douglas White sold 71,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.96, for a total transaction of $6,316,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,411.52. This trade represents a 91.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 12,500 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.92, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $997,081.92. The trade was a 50.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 106,500 shares of company stock worth $9,348,130. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

