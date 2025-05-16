Security National Bank of SO Dak Makes New $202,000 Investment in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Security National Bank of SO Dak bought a new position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 725.0% during the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 33 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank set a $1,100.00 price objective on ServiceNow and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,003.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,128.00 to $1,160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,062.50.

ServiceNow Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $1,035.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $214.32 billion, a PE ratio of 151.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $858.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $972.52. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $637.99 and a 1 year high of $1,198.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 62 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,023.00, for a total value of $63,426.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,332 shares in the company, valued at $4,431,636. The trade was a 1.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $980.05, for a total value of $2,356,040.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,119,432.20. The trade was a 27.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,872 shares of company stock valued at $13,261,400. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

