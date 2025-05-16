Polar Capital Holdings Plc Takes $8.23 Million Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 47,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,229,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

NYSE:DFS opened at $200.18 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $119.95 and a 12 month high of $207.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $171.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $50.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.92. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.18% and a net margin of 17.29%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DFS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $193.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $186.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $219.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Argus upgraded Discover Financial Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.64.

View Our Latest Analysis on Discover Financial Services

About Discover Financial Services

(Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.