Pathstone Holdings LLC Sells 6,473 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Pathstone Holdings LLC trimmed its position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,136 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,473 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $13,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 1,034.8% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 806.5% during the 4th quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 281 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Toll Brothers

In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total transaction of $46,443.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,458,107.88. This represents a 3.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Toll Brothers Stock Up 1.1%

TOL stock opened at $106.25 on Friday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.67 and a 1-year high of $169.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.45.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.24). Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is a boost from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 6.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TOL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Toll Brothers from $143.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Toll Brothers from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Toll Brothers from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Toll Brothers from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Toll Brothers from $101.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.07.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

