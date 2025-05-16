Mufg Securities Americas Inc. Invests $558,000 in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Mufg Securities Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Exelon by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. bought a new stake in Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Exelon during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Exelon by 119.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EXC shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Exelon from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Exelon from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.30.

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $43.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.51. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.01 and a fifty-two week high of $48.11. The firm has a market cap of $43.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.43.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 10.68%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 59.48%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Further Reading

