Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 230,417 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 37.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 381,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 230,417 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $68,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COF. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,042,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,058,000 after purchasing an additional 29,416 shares in the last quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,000. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $313,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $387,000. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $197.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $175.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.43. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $128.23 and a one year high of $210.67. The firm has a market cap of $75.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.13.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.46%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.15%.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In other news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.70, for a total transaction of $329,444.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,175,682.80. This represents a 2.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Zamsky sold 9,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.40, for a total value of $1,906,264.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,005,746.60. This trade represents a 32.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus raised Capital One Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Evercore ISI raised Capital One Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.73.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

