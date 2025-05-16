Rafferty Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 546,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,330 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Baker Hughes worth $22,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 40,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter worth about $1,283,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 34,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 8,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 84,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,450,000 after buying an additional 20,683 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BKR shares. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Baker Hughes from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Baker Hughes from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays cut their price target on Baker Hughes from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Baker Hughes from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.11.

Baker Hughes Stock Down 0.3%

NASDAQ BKR opened at $37.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.39 and its 200 day moving average is $42.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $30.93 and a 12 month high of $49.40. The stock has a market cap of $37.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.96.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. Research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.40%.

Baker Hughes Profile



Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

