Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 85.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 37,010 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Republic Services by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,586,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Republic Services by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 72,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,672,000 after buying an additional 28,764 shares in the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB bought a new position in Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,430,000. Hickory Point Bank & Trust bought a new position in Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $790,000. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. 57.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Republic Services Price Performance

RSG opened at $244.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $240.68 and a 200-day moving average of $223.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.74, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.66. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.92 and a 12-month high of $253.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 12.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 34.99%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Gregg Brummer sold 6,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.20, for a total transaction of $1,436,062.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,376,931.20. This trade represents a 37.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RSG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Republic Services from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Republic Services from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Republic Services from $240.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Republic Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Republic Services from $235.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.00.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

