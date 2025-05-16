JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is SGL Investment Advisors Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

SGL Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 3.5% of SGL Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. SGL Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 66,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,860,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 262,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,959,000 after purchasing an additional 75,356 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 993,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,099,000 after purchasing an additional 28,694 shares during the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $13,212,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 5,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $267.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $742.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $239.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.62. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $190.88 and a 1 year high of $280.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.62 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.44 earnings per share. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 4th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 27.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.85, for a total transaction of $1,153,069.05. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,698,459.65. This represents a 7.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 40,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.77, for a total transaction of $10,034,310.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,017 shares in the company, valued at $4,518,123.09. The trade was a 68.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,188 shares of company stock worth $33,095,363 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on JPM. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $285.00 to $284.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial set a $261.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, March 7th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Sunday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.26.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

