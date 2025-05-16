Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Purchased by Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 547.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,899 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,598 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $2,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,746 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $618,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 446,309 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $79,665,000 after purchasing an additional 87,485 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,906,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 4,381 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. 92.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Targa Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TRGP opened at $166.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. Targa Resources Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $113.65 and a fifty-two week high of $218.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $177.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.02. The firm has a market cap of $36.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.22.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($1.13). The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 28.67%. Sell-side analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently 73.66%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Waters S. Iv Davis sold 2,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.26, for a total value of $429,809.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,957.74. The trade was a 43.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Meloy sold 48,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.08, for a total value of $9,527,121.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 725,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,555,510.24. This represents a 6.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,914 shares of company stock worth $22,613,288. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRGP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $201.00 to $199.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $218.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Targa Resources from $226.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. US Capital Advisors raised Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Targa Resources from $211.00 to $206.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.64.

Targa Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

See Also

