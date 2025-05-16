Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Acquired by Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 581.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,443 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $7,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PH. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 214.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 66 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin Trading Down 0.4%

PH opened at $672.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $488.45 and a 12-month high of $718.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $602.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $646.70.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.72 by $0.22. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.34% and a net margin of 15.87%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.51 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 27.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PH. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $690.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $710.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $564.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $842.00 to $717.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $710.12.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Parker-Hannifin

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Jay Reidy sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.37, for a total value of $93,055.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,083 shares in the company, valued at $1,292,230.71. This represents a 6.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.