Quadcap Wealth Management LLC Has $698,000 Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Quadcap Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,085 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 582 shares during the quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,071,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,772,590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732,862 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at $1,150,462,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,821,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $908,281,000 after buying an additional 35,413 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,533,615 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $732,468,000 after buying an additional 1,526,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,751,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $595,526,000 after buying an additional 1,125,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $89.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.89 and a 200-day moving average of $81.24. The stock has a market cap of $63.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.05. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $57.18 and a 52-week high of $90.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 12.68%. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 21st were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 21st. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on BK. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.31.

Insider Activity at Bank of New York Mellon

In related news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 5,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $437,177.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,680,122.50. The trade was a 20.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total value of $2,370,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,355,738.45. The trade was a 35.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,114 shares of company stock valued at $7,869,795 over the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

