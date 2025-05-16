Polar Capital Holdings Plc Increases Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 41.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,408 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $9,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. DLK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. DLK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $546.00 price objective (down from $550.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $437.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $480.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $462.44.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Deere & Company stock opened at $516.85 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $340.20 and a 12-month high of $531.54. The stock has a market cap of $140.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $467.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $453.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $11.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 27.31%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 24,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.61, for a total transaction of $12,304,993.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 74,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,484,675.58. The trade was a 24.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Deere & Company

(Free Report)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.