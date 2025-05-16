Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $196.36 Million Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,476,294 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 70,680 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.48% of Hess worth $196,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hess by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,141,244 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,408,117,000 after acquiring an additional 296,406 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in Hess by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 11,438,985 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,521,499,000 after purchasing an additional 698,866 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P increased its position in Hess by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 7,237,911 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $962,715,000 after buying an additional 120,091 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hess by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,695,533 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $888,240,000 after buying an additional 158,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Hess by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,844,257 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $511,325,000 after buying an additional 91,131 shares during the period. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hess alerts:

Hess Price Performance

NYSE:HES opened at $134.97 on Friday. Hess Co. has a 52 week low of $123.79 and a 52 week high of $161.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.33. The firm has a market cap of $41.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.61.

Hess Dividend Announcement

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.14). Hess had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HES has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hess in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Hess from $160.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Hess from $151.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Hess from $164.00 to $146.58 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Hess from $170.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hess currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.16.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hess

Insider Buying and Selling at Hess

In other news, CEO John B. Hess sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total value of $27,877,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,384,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,879,364.70. The trade was a 6.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

About Hess

(Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.