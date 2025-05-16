The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Acquired by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,702 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BK. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 6,292 shares of the bank’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Monday, March 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Catherine Keating sold 65,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total transaction of $5,061,717.63. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 87,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,767,872.02. This represents a 42.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total transaction of $2,370,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,115 shares in the company, valued at $4,355,738.45. The trade was a 35.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,114 shares of company stock valued at $7,869,795 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $89.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.24. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $57.18 and a one year high of $90.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.05.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 21st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.62%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

See Also

