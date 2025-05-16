Snowden Capital Advisors LLC Sells 27,043 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Snowden Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,514 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 27,043 shares during the quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $11,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 67,367 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $10,349,000 after purchasing an additional 23,219 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 27,624 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,244,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 135.2% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 107,510 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $16,516,000 after buying an additional 61,809 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $2,293,000. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $130,073.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,596.63. This represents a 61.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.82, for a total value of $523,308.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,374,385.96. This represents a 5.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,312 shares of company stock valued at $1,948,379. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $179.00 to $157.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Susquehanna cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.08.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QCOM opened at $152.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $120.80 and a 12-month high of $230.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $145.95 and a 200-day moving average of $157.08. The stock has a market cap of $167.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.29.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.03. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 25.94%. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.25%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

