Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) CEO David W. Gibbs Sells 7,063 Shares of Stock

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,063 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.57, for a total transaction of $1,028,160.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,893 shares in the company, valued at $22,984,484.01. This trade represents a 4.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $147.00 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.13 and a 1 year high of $163.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $149.93 and its 200 day moving average is $141.82.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 19.68%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 56.57%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 78.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on YUM. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.70.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

