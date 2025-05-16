Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK) CFO Sells $1,600,800.00 in Stock

Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) CFO Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 20,000 shares of Rubrik stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $1,600,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 568,665 shares in the company, valued at $45,515,946.60. This trade represents a 3.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kiran Kumar Choudary also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rubrik alerts:

On Wednesday, May 14th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 3,500 shares of Rubrik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.81, for a total value of $293,335.00.

On Monday, May 5th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 5,000 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 30th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 23,500 shares of Rubrik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total transaction of $1,640,770.00.

On Wednesday, April 16th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 2,000 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $124,060.00.

On Friday, March 21st, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 87,971 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $6,161,488.84.

Rubrik Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RBRK opened at $85.25 on Friday. Rubrik, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.34 and a 12-month high of $86.86. The company has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion and a PE ratio of -6.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rubrik

Rubrik ( NYSE:RBRK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $258.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.13 million. The firm’s revenue was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.59) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Rubrik, Inc. will post -7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rubrik by 9.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,945,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,512,000 after buying an additional 616,917 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rubrik during the 4th quarter valued at about $277,395,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Rubrik by 172.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065,444 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Rubrik by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,156,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,278,000 after acquiring an additional 662,914 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Rubrik by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,979,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,359,000 after acquiring an additional 427,149 shares during the last quarter. 49.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair started coverage on Rubrik in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Rubrik from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Rubrik from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rubrik in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Rubrik from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rubrik presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.05.

Read Our Latest Report on RBRK

Rubrik Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rubrik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubrik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.