Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Has $44.05 Million Holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lessened its stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 181,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,120 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $44,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABG. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 234.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 275.2% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 801.4% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Daniel Clara sold 1,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.64, for a total transaction of $361,010.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,510.08. This trade represents a 24.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on ABG shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Asbury Automotive Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $258.50.

Asbury Automotive Group Price Performance

Shares of ABG opened at $233.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $225.99 and its 200-day moving average is $249.05. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.68 and a fifty-two week high of $312.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $6.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.84 by ($0.02). Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.21 earnings per share. Asbury Automotive Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 26.28 EPS for the current year.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

