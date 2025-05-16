Eden Research (LON:EDEN) Shares Up 13.4% – Here’s Why

Eden Research plc (LON:EDEN – Get Free Report) shares traded up 13.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 3.80 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.80 ($0.05). 610,189 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 670,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.35 ($0.04).

Eden Research Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of £21.33 million, a PE ratio of -14.01 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3.44.

Get Eden Research alerts:

Eden Research (LON:EDEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported GBX (0.36) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter. Eden Research had a negative net margin of 38.70% and a negative return on equity of 11.63%. As a group, research analysts expect that Eden Research plc will post -66.0000038 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Eden Research Company Profile

In related news, insider Alexander John Abrey acquired 167,947 shares of Eden Research stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £5,038.41 ($6,705.36). Also, insider Sean M. Smith acquired 426,986 shares of Eden Research stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 234 ($3.11) per share, for a total transaction of £999,147.24 ($1,329,714.19). Company insiders own 14.02% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Eden Research is the only UK-listed company focused on biopesticides for sustainable agriculture. It develops and supplies innovative biopesticide products and natural microencapsulation technologies to the global crop protection, animal health and consumer products industries.

Eden’s products are formulated with terpene active ingredients, based on natural plant defence metabolites.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eden Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eden Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.