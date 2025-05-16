Semper Augustus Investments Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Semper Augustus Investments Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 611,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249,663 shares during the quarter. Dollar General accounts for approximately 8.3% of Semper Augustus Investments Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Semper Augustus Investments Group LLC owned 0.28% of Dollar General worth $46,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 2.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 253,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,401,000 after buying an additional 6,372 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 47,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth approximately $620,000. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth $668,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Dollar General by 2,731.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 195,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,800,000 after purchasing an additional 188,308 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In other news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.72, for a total transaction of $76,628.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,596,951.04. This trade represents a 1.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Dollar General from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Melius raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.16.

Dollar General Price Performance

Dollar General stock opened at $92.82 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $66.43 and a 12-month high of $147.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.27.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.26 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 18.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.18%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

