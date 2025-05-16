Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $30.19 Million Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 202,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,922 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $30,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,687,000. Port Capital LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 382,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 673,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,392,000 after acquiring an additional 288,159 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 123,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,340,000 after acquiring an additional 12,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadcap Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total value of $418,170.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,396,876. This trade represents a 10.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 7,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.36, for a total transaction of $1,314,244.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 160,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,627,415.24. The trade was a 4.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,368 shares of company stock worth $7,077,789. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 1.7%

NYSE:ICE opened at $174.91 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.79 and a 12 month high of $179.44. The firm has a market cap of $100.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $167.15 and its 200-day moving average is $161.20.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 39.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ICE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $181.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.93.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

