SG Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 254,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,907,000. Casella Waste Systems comprises approximately 2.6% of SG Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. SG Capital Management LLC owned about 0.40% of Casella Waste Systems at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 5,920 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $940,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 35,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 38,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,123,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Casella Waste Systems by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 55,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after purchasing an additional 16,820 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $115.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.67.

Insider Transactions at Casella Waste Systems

In other Casella Waste Systems news, President Edmond Coletta sold 5,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total value of $662,879.16. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 150,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,888,083.74. This trade represents a 3.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Ligon sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.67, for a total value of $237,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,414,578.49. This represents a 8.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Stock Up 3.2%

NASDAQ:CWST opened at $113.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.00. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.01 and a fifty-two week high of $121.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 493.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.89.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 4.15%. The company had revenue of $417.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Casella Waste Systems’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casella Waste Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

See Also

