Trade Desk’s (TTD) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $84.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on TTD. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Trade Desk from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Trade Desk from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $133.00 to $83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.88.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

Shares of TTD stock opened at $77.50 on Thursday. Trade Desk has a fifty-two week low of $42.96 and a fifty-two week high of $141.53. The firm has a market cap of $38.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.21.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $616.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.62 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trade Desk will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Trade Desk declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $564.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Trade Desk

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 26,684 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $2,135,520.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,361,950.54. The trade was a 61.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David B. Wells sold 28,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total transaction of $2,287,603.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,350,761.80. This represents a 29.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 276.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 70,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,255,000 after buying an additional 51,603 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 39,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,645,000 after buying an additional 5,405 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

